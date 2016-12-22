There are on the WLS-AM Chicago story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Chicago goes 4 days without fatal shooting. In it, WLS-AM Chicago reports that:

For the first time in 2016, the city of Chicago has gone four full days without a fatal shooting. The last fatal shooting in the city occurred at 12:52 a.m. Sunday, when Joel Planas was shot during a fight in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

