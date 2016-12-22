Chicago goes 4 days without fatal sho...

Chicago goes 4 days without fatal shooting

There are 1 comment on the WLS-AM Chicago story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Chicago goes 4 days without fatal shooting. In it, WLS-AM Chicago reports that:

For the first time in 2016, the city of Chicago has gone four full days without a fatal shooting. The last fatal shooting in the city occurred at 12:52 a.m. Sunday, when Joel Planas was shot during a fight in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
former democrat

Nashua, NH

#1 Thursday
yea white lives matter which is why whites don't shoot other whites

now the ignorant n word fools have killed over 5,000 other blacks over the past 20 years in Chicago now does that sound like black lives matter to blacks?

ha ha ha ho

on the positive side the blacks have killed some black children and babies over the years which does reduce the welfare rolls somewhat saving the few remaining white working tax payers some money

but at the end of the day black lives do not matter to blacks

white lives do matter to whites in chicago
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 16 min Orange God 1,466,126
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr JRB 231,999
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Sunrise Boaners 62,604
The Color of Crime in Chicago. 3 hr former democrat 53
Are democrats destroyed? 3 hr DEAD AS JFK 51
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 4 hr SweLL GirL 9,915
if u see a creepy clown . 5 hr ITs Probably Hillary 8
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,397 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,233

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC