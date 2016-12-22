Chicago goes 4 days without fatal shooting
There are 1 comment on the WLS-AM Chicago story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Chicago goes 4 days without fatal shooting. In it, WLS-AM Chicago reports that:
For the first time in 2016, the city of Chicago has gone four full days without a fatal shooting. The last fatal shooting in the city occurred at 12:52 a.m. Sunday, when Joel Planas was shot during a fight in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
|
#1 Thursday
yea white lives matter which is why whites don't shoot other whites
now the ignorant n word fools have killed over 5,000 other blacks over the past 20 years in Chicago now does that sound like black lives matter to blacks?
ha ha ha ho
on the positive side the blacks have killed some black children and babies over the years which does reduce the welfare rolls somewhat saving the few remaining white working tax payers some money
but at the end of the day black lives do not matter to blacks
white lives do matter to whites in chicago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|16 min
|Orange God
|1,466,126
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|JRB
|231,999
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|The Color of Crime in Chicago.
|3 hr
|former democrat
|53
|Are democrats destroyed?
|3 hr
|DEAD AS JFK
|51
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|SweLL GirL
|9,915
|if u see a creepy clown .
|5 hr
|ITs Probably Hillary
|8
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC