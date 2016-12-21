Chicago 2016 in one picture
If Chicago were run by a Republican machine, and if President-elect Trump had adopted it as his home town and political base, the media would constantly proclaim it a stain on our national honor, a killing field maintained for the purpose of killing young black men. There would be ceaseless reminders that an intolerable climate of violence has been fostered and tolerated by evil Republicans.
