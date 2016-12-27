Chamber members deliver supplies to homeless in Chicago
A group from the Deerfield and Northbrook chambers of commerce passed out supplies to homeless men and women in Chicago. Several members of the Deerfield and Northbrook chambers of commerce delivered tents, sleeping bags and other supplies to homeless men and women who are facing a bitter cold winter on Chicago's streets.
