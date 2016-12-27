Chamber members deliver supplies to h...

Chamber members deliver supplies to homeless in Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A group from the Deerfield and Northbrook chambers of commerce passed out supplies to homeless men and women in Chicago. Several members of the Deerfield and Northbrook chambers of commerce delivered tents, sleeping bags and other supplies to homeless men and women who are facing a bitter cold winter on Chicago's streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min Buster Steinbeizer 232,121
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 30 min VetnorsGate 1,467,040
Confidence in military preparing. 34 min Forrest Gump 5
PUTIN calls democraps "sore loosers." 2 hr The Sociopath 9
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr mdbuilder 62,604
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 5 hr SweLL GirL 9,918
MARK ANTHONY TRAINA v. LAKEVIEW REGIONAL MEDICA... 7 hr fatuous1 2
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,652 • Total comments across all topics: 277,389,931

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC