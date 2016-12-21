Case Shiller Chicago Condo Index Up 2.7%
The Chicago Case-Shiller Condominium Index for October was 138.7. The index was up 2.7% from October 2015. It's back to its April 2004 level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Metro Real Estate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|flack
|1,466,614
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|24 min
|Christian Democrat
|62,599
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|25 min
|District 1
|232,081
|ex chicago police woman
|1 hr
|Mikr
|17
|Confidence in military preparing.
|2 hr
|Genl Forrest
|2
|Roy O's New Song................."Whining".
|3 hr
|Wine I Like Wine
|16
|Are democrats destroyed?
|4 hr
|DeadAsHRCSmile
|56
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC