Case Shiller Chicago Condo Index Up 2.7%

Case Shiller Chicago Condo Index Up 2.7%

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Metro Real Estate

The Chicago Case-Shiller Condominium Index for October was 138.7. The index was up 2.7% from October 2015. It's back to its April 2004 level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Metro Real Estate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min flack 1,466,614
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 24 min Christian Democrat 62,599
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 25 min District 1 232,081
ex chicago police woman 1 hr Mikr 17
Confidence in military preparing. 2 hr Genl Forrest 2
Roy O's New Song................."Whining". 3 hr Wine I Like Wine 16
Are democrats destroyed? 4 hr DeadAsHRCSmile 56
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Earthquake
  5. Super Bowl
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,843 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,558

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC