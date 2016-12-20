Bond Denied in Markham Teena s Murder

Bond Denied in Markham Teena s Murder

Bond has been denied for a man charged with murdering a 16 year old girl in Markham last weekend. 32 year old Antonio Rosales is charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of Desiree Robinson.

