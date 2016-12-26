At Lathrop Homes redevelopment, an uneasy truce
An occupied section of the Lathrop Homes CHA project is shown March 15, 2013, looking south from Diversey Avenue over the Chicago River. The campus of low-rise buildings has been added to Preservation Chicago's list of the city's seven most-threatened historic places.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,466,262
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|9 min
|Zipperhead
|232,032
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|22 min
|carmino seranni
|104,626
|'First friend' Valerie Jarrett reflects on 8 ye...
|1 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Man Shot During Family Christmas Party In South...
|1 hr
|former democrat
|1
|looking for cool ideas for a bachelorette party...
|1 hr
|Sue
|3
|Are democrats destroyed?
|1 hr
|Proud American
|54
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC