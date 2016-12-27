Amid enrollment woes, CPS considers new $75M South Side high school
Robeson High School 6835 at S. Normal Blvd. in Chicago on Monday, November 2, 2015. Almost four years after a massive round of school closings ignited a political firestorm, Chicago Public Schools has proposed a new $75 million high school for the South Side even as it deals with many existing high schools that struggle with anemic enrollment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|USAsince1680
|1,467,015
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|39 min
|mdbuilder
|62,604
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|55 min
|Jacques in icy Ot...
|232,112
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|SweLL GirL
|9,918
|MARK ANTHONY TRAINA v. LAKEVIEW REGIONAL MEDICA...
|4 hr
|fatuous1
|2
|Where Does Chicago Go After More Than 750 Homic...
|4 hr
|Geezer
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Ize Found
|71,263
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC