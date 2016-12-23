There are on the Chicago Tribune story from Friday, titled Ald. Willie Cochran pleads not guilty to federal charges. In it, Chicago Tribune reports that:

Ald. Willie Cochran, 20th, arrives with attorney Thomas Durkin, right, and others at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse on Dec. 23, 2016, in Chicago. Cochran is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of wire fraud, extortion and bribery.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.