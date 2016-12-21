After a life-changing transition, Wil...

After a life-changing transition, Will Davis sets out to transform a Chicago theater

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Reader

In his new role as ATC artistic director, Will Davis wants to turn the theater-known for documentary-style issue plays and naturalistic dramas-into "a Chicago home for formally experimental work." Stage director Will Davis likens his experience growing up as a girl to A Christmas Carol 's Ebenezer standing outside the window, looking in at the living.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min John Galt 1,469,153
News 2016: Chicago's greatest dining year ever? 4 min former democrat 1
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min loose cannon 232,346
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 min Brian_G 62,624
Are democrats destroyed? 12 min Karl Marx 72
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 2 hr carmino seranni 104,647
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 4 hr Ize Found 71,271
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,958 • Total comments across all topics: 277,485,694

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC