After a life-changing transition, Will Davis sets out to transform a Chicago theater
In his new role as ATC artistic director, Will Davis wants to turn the theater-known for documentary-style issue plays and naturalistic dramas-into "a Chicago home for formally experimental work." Stage director Will Davis likens his experience growing up as a girl to A Christmas Carol 's Ebenezer standing outside the window, looking in at the living.
