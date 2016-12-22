A Logan Square Peruvian restaurant rises from the dead under another name

The bad news is that 4 Suyos, one of my favorite Peruvian restaurants-which I loved for its relaxed, friendly atmosphere and BYOB policy as much as its excellent food-is closed. The good news is that I only realized it was gone when I went to Tumi , a Peruvian restaurant that, it turns out, occupies the old 4 Suyos space.

