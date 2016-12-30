A former Chicago bartender returns fr...

A former Chicago bartender returns from Cambodia to mix cocktails from her Phnom Penh bar

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Reader

When longtime Chicago bartender Annemarie Sagoi, a veteran of the Dawson and the Drifter , went to Cambodia last year with her business partner, David Chhay, to consult on a hotel bar opening in the city of Phnom Penh, she only expected to stay for a few months. But while plans for that bar fell through, both Sagoi and Chhay became enamored of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min OzRitz 1,469,291
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 16 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,633
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 33 min Dr Guru 232,368
last post wins! (Apr '13) 1 hr Hatti_Hollerand 2,047
News 2016: Chicago's greatest dining year ever? 1 hr red dawn 2
News In a bloody 2016, Chicagoans fear violence is t... 1 hr Pops2049 4
PUTIN calls democraps "sore loosers." 2 hr red dawn 15
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,164 • Total comments across all topics: 277,491,972

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC