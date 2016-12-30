A former Chicago bartender returns from Cambodia to mix cocktails from her Phnom Penh bar

When longtime Chicago bartender Annemarie Sagoi, a veteran of the Dawson and the Drifter , went to Cambodia last year with her business partner, David Chhay, to consult on a hotel bar opening in the city of Phnom Penh, she only expected to stay for a few months. But while plans for that bar fell through, both Sagoi and Chhay became enamored of the city.

