7 million books and counting: One man...

7 million books and counting: One man's fight for literacy among city's at-risk kids

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

It's a Tuesday morning at Rowe Elementary, a charter school on the city's North Side, and in Ms. Voigts' third-grade class, the students are wide-eyed, clinging to the edges of their desks to still themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Aquarius-wy 1,468,778
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 11 min Jacques in Canada 232,312
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Nurple8451 62,617
Are democrats destroyed? 1 hr ThomasA 66
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 1 hr Bro Time 104,645
PUTIN calls democraps "sore loosers." 1 hr yo yo big d 14
News In a bloody 2016, Chicagoans fear violence is t... 2 hr Moanz3188 2
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,464,899

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC