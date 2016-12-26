61 shot, 11 fatally, over Christmas weekend
Seventeen people have been wounded in shootings since Monday morning, including a 14-year-old girl in critical condition after a shooting in Gresham. She was among 61 people shot since Christmas weekend began on Friday afternoon, according to data kept by the Tribune.
