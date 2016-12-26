61 shot, 11 fatally, over Christmas w...

61 shot, 11 fatally, over Christmas weekend

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Red Eye Chicago

Seventeen people have been wounded in shootings since Monday morning, including a 14-year-old girl in critical condition after a shooting in Gresham. She was among 61 people shot since Christmas weekend began on Friday afternoon, according to data kept by the Tribune.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Eye Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Injudgement 1,466,450
Are democrats destroyed? 15 min DeadAsHRCSmile 56
I'm glad Jerry Thompson cheated on me cause he ... 24 min I feel UR Pain 3
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 41 min Coffee Party 232,076
Steve Wilkos : talk show host ? or simple mi... (Feb '08) 6 hr Whiny1 454
News 11 dead, 33 wounded in shootings so far Christm... 7 hr Susanm 5
Black Lives Matter-Black Blood is on Your Hands 9 hr Susanm 4
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,990 • Total comments across all topics: 277,370,212

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC