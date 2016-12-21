5 killed on Christmas in shootings across Chicago
Five people have been killed and three others have been shot in Chicago, including a double shooting when a man and a woman were walking on Christmas Day. After 4:30 p.m. a man, approximately 40 years old, was found on East 79th Street in Avalon Park, with bullet wounds to the back, leg and head, authorities said.
