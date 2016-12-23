1 Killed, 8 Wounded In Thursday Shootings Across Chicago
There are 1 comment on the CBS Local story from Friday, titled 1 Killed, 8 Wounded In Thursday Shootings Across Chicago. In it, CBS Local reports that:
CHICAGO - A man was killed and at least eight more people were wounded in shootings across Chicago on Thursday. The homicide happened at 1:11 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood, where someone in a white SUV shot at two men, ages 20 and 21, on a sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Exchange, according to Chicago Police.
