Will plans for University City projec...

Will plans for University City project continue without Topgolf?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Following news late Friday that Topgolf would be shelving its plans for a second location in Charlotte, developers of that larger mixed-use project in University City are also hitting pause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are All Yankee's Jerks or do the just ACT that ... (Jul '09) 4 hr Bear in the woods 320
Duke Energy's paperless billing is rediculous (Aug '14) 20 hr Greta Albritton 4
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 21 hr Ivan 4,960
EOS Spa on Eastway Wed The Dude 1
Plug me in Wed Not me 2
Thinking about moving to Charlotte I have ??? Wed Transplant 11
Con Artist arrives in Charlotte Tue Well 2
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,040 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC