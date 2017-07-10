Wednesday storms leave power outages, damage in Charlotte area
Several people were without power on Beatties Ford Road near McCoy Road in north Charlotte. The area was closed for a time as crews worked to restore the power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|16 hr
|ThomasA
|4,963
|Con Artist arrives in Charlotte
|Mon
|Angel at night
|3
|Sony Bravia 52" flat screen TV $100.00.
|Jul 8
|Christa
|1
|I have subs for anyone in need of help. (Jun '15)
|Jul 8
|jayyo
|4
|Are All Yankee's Jerks or do the just ACT that ... (Jul '09)
|Jul 7
|Bear in the woods
|320
|Duke Energy's paperless billing is rediculous (Aug '14)
|Jul 6
|Greta Albritton
|4
|EOS Spa on Eastway
|Jul 5
|The Dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC