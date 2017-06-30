Traffic 10 mins ago 4:50 a.m.Car crashes into Charlotte fire station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Three people were taken to the hospital after a car slammed into a northwest Charlotte fire station overnight. According to authorities, the vehicle crashed into the Cooks Community Volunteer Fire Department on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, causing extensive damage to the firehouse.
