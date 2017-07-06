[STOLEN] Cops Track Down Stupid Criminal Who Stole a C7 Corvette From Dealership
Just ask the man who tried to drive off in a new $71,000 Watkins Glen Gray Corvette coupe in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday afternoon. Mobley had to show his ID to a salesman at Park Chevrolet on North Tryon Street before he even got the keys, so when Mobley jumped in the Corvette and drove off, the dealership already knew his name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Corvettes.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EOS Spa on Eastway
|21 hr
|The Dude
|1
|Plug me in
|Wed
|Not me
|2
|Thinking about moving to Charlotte I have ???
|Wed
|Transplant
|11
|Con Artist arrives in Charlotte
|Tue
|Well
|2
|I have subs for anyone in need of help. (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Not me
|3
|Why are Southerners rude in action, but pretend... (Jan '13)
|Mon
|Southern Girl
|258
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Southern Girl
|4,959
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC