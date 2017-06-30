Search continues for suspect in Charlotte attempted abductions
More than 30 hours after police received reports from two women who said a man pointed a gun at them and ordered them into his car, officers are still trying to identify and find the suspect. Meanwhile, police say they've increased patrols in the Steele Creek area.
