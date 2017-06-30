Person rushed to hospital after shoot...

Person rushed to hospital after shooting in east Charlotte

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Medic responded to the reported shooting on the 6900 block of Albemarle Road, near the intersection with E. W.T. Harris Boulevard, but said the victim was shot at another location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
EOS Spa on Eastway 10 hr The Dude 1
Plug me in 14 hr Not me 2
Thinking about moving to Charlotte I have ??? 15 hr Transplant 11
Con Artist arrives in Charlotte Tue Well 2
I have subs for anyone in need of help. (Jun '15) Tue Not me 3
Why are Southerners rude in action, but pretend... (Jan '13) Mon Southern Girl 258
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Mon Southern Girl 4,959
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,228 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC