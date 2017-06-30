New CATS park and ride in Cornelius reflects Lake Norman colors
The $5 million facility includes 354 parking spaces and a rider shelter with art glass reflecting the blues and greens of Lake Norman and the oranges of the clay beneath the surface. "This is the coolest park and ride in all of CATS," Mayor Chuck Travis said at a grand opening ceremony on Friday.
