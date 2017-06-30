New CATS park and ride in Cornelius r...

New CATS park and ride in Cornelius reflects Lake Norman colors

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBTV

The $5 million facility includes 354 parking spaces and a rider shelter with art glass reflecting the blues and greens of Lake Norman and the oranges of the clay beneath the surface. "This is the coolest park and ride in all of CATS," Mayor Chuck Travis said at a grand opening ceremony on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need a plug 2 hr Not me 13
Thinking about moving to Charlotte I have ??? Sat very 8
Why are Southerners rude in action, but pretend... (Jan '13) Sat very 257
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) Sat very 139
What the hell is wrong with blacks in charlotte? Sat moplus 3
Con Artist arrives in Charlotte Jun 30 Italian bread 1
new semi pro football team in charlotte (Dec '13) Jun 28 amcqueen37 22
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,337 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC