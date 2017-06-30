Man steals $71K Corvette from Charlotte dealership, leads police on foot chase
A man was arrested after he stole a $71,000 Corvette from a car dealership and then lead police on a foot chase in west Charlotte Monday afternoon. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the man stole the Corvette from Park Chevrolet on North Tryon Street Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have subs for anyone in need of help. (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|Not me
|3
|Why are Southerners rude in action, but pretend... (Jan '13)
|19 hr
|Southern Girl
|258
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|20 hr
|Southern Girl
|4,959
|Contractors to share housing
|Mon
|JackMonday
|1
|Need a plug
|Mon
|Not me
|14
|Where is Boy .
|Mon
|Not me
|6
|Thinking about moving to Charlotte I have ???
|Jul 1
|very
|8
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC