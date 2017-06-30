Man steals $71K Corvette from Charlot...

Man steals $71K Corvette from Charlotte dealership, leads police on foot chase

A man was arrested after he stole a $71,000 Corvette from a car dealership and then lead police on a foot chase in west Charlotte Monday afternoon. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the man stole the Corvette from Park Chevrolet on North Tryon Street Monday.

