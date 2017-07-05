Industrial building in west Charlotte...

Industrial building in west Charlotte trades for $1.8M

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A 24,000-square-foot industrial building in west Charlotte has sold. Don Lositio sold the building at 6350 Brookshire Blvd. to Reinhart Enterprises for $1.8 million, according to Piedmont Properties/CORFAC International.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
EOS Spa on Eastway 14 hr The Dude 1
Plug me in 17 hr Not me 2
Thinking about moving to Charlotte I have ??? 18 hr Transplant 11
Con Artist arrives in Charlotte Tue Well 2
I have subs for anyone in need of help. (Jun '15) Tue Not me 3
Why are Southerners rude in action, but pretend... (Jan '13) Mon Southern Girl 258
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Mon Southern Girl 4,959
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,856 • Total comments across all topics: 282,269,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC