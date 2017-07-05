Industrial building in west Charlotte trades for $1.8M
A 24,000-square-foot industrial building in west Charlotte has sold. Don Lositio sold the building at 6350 Brookshire Blvd. to Reinhart Enterprises for $1.8 million, according to Piedmont Properties/CORFAC International.
