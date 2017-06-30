How can Charlotte build - better bloc...

How can Charlotte build - better blocks' and revitalize neighborhoods?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

A speaker next week will address what's become a persistent question as the city grows: How can Charlotte build vibrant neighborhoods that appeal to residents and have a higher "cool" factor? Jason Roberts, co-founder of the Better Block Project, is scheduled to talk July 11 as part of the Building Community series. A collaboration of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Charlotte Center City Partners and the city of Charlotte, Roberts is the second speaker in the series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
EOS Spa on Eastway 2 hr The Dude 1
Plug me in 5 hr Not me 2
Thinking about moving to Charlotte I have ??? 6 hr Transplant 11
Con Artist arrives in Charlotte 16 hr Well 2
I have subs for anyone in need of help. (Jun '15) Tue Not me 3
Why are Southerners rude in action, but pretend... (Jan '13) Mon Southern Girl 258
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Mon Southern Girl 4,959
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,984 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC