How can Charlotte build - better blocks' and revitalize neighborhoods?

A speaker next week will address what's become a persistent question as the city grows: How can Charlotte build vibrant neighborhoods that appeal to residents and have a higher "cool" factor? Jason Roberts, co-founder of the Better Block Project, is scheduled to talk July 11 as part of the Building Community series. A collaboration of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Charlotte Center City Partners and the city of Charlotte, Roberts is the second speaker in the series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.