Home of the Day: Lakefront Retreat in Town
By Suzanne & Tim Severs, Broker/Realtor Home of the Day is presented by the Charlotte Business Journal with Allen Tate Realtors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Con Artist arrives in Charlotte
|17 hr
|Italian bread
|1
|What the hell is wrong with blacks in charlotte?
|Thu
|ThomasA
|2
|Need a plug
|Thu
|Fred Herbert
|10
|new semi pro football team in charlotte (Dec '13)
|Wed
|amcqueen37
|22
|Where is Boy .
|Jun 26
|Amazed723
|5
|I have subs for anyone in need of help. (Jun '15)
|Jun 22
|IndianTrail75
|2
|Suspect in hit-and-run was found at work (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|LawAndOrder611
|35
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC