Here's why drivers are stuck in nightly, blood pressure-raising I-77 traffic snarls
The typical 35-minute drive from uptown Charlotte to Mooresville has turned into a blood pressure-raising 1 to 2 hours because of nightly work on both ends for toll lanes. All 26-miles of the project are under construction, I-77 Mobility Partners said in a project update on Monday.
