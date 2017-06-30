Fire sparks at east Charlotte car dea...

Fire sparks at east Charlotte car dealership

19 hrs ago

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred around 5:16 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Tryon Street at Boulevard Auto Exchange. The fire occurred in a detached building on the property, crews said.

