Crime 45 mins ago 5:44 a.m.McDonald's workers Maced over incorrect order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Police in University City are investigating after a man allegedly sprayed some McDonald's employees with Mace over an incorrect order. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to the McDonald's on JM Keynes Drive near the intersection of North Tryon Street and JW Clay Boulevard around 4 a.m. The caller told police that someone was Maced, with up to five people possibly being sprayed during the incident.

