Crime 45 mins ago 5:44 a.m.McDonald's workers Maced over incorrect order
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Police in University City are investigating after a man allegedly sprayed some McDonald's employees with Mace over an incorrect order. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to the McDonald's on JM Keynes Drive near the intersection of North Tryon Street and JW Clay Boulevard around 4 a.m. The caller told police that someone was Maced, with up to five people possibly being sprayed during the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are All Yankee's Jerks or do the just ACT that ... (Jul '09)
|16 min
|Bear in the woods
|320
|Duke Energy's paperless billing is rediculous (Aug '14)
|16 hr
|Greta Albritton
|4
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|17 hr
|Ivan
|4,960
|EOS Spa on Eastway
|Wed
|The Dude
|1
|Plug me in
|Wed
|Not me
|2
|Thinking about moving to Charlotte I have ???
|Wed
|Transplant
|11
|Con Artist arrives in Charlotte
|Tue
|Well
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC