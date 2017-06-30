Crime 29 mins ago 7:01 p.m.Charlotte road rage incident puts drivers on alert
There's new reason to be alert to the dangers of road rage as many people travel this busy Fourth of July weekend. Police say one man pointed a shotgun at another man at the intersection of West WT Harris Boulevard and IBM Drive.
