Bullet falls through roof of southwest Charlotte home, resident says
Residents in one southwest Charlotte neighborhood are on alert Tuesday after a neighbor posted on a website saying a bullet fell through her roof. According to Peaches Edwards, the woman who posted the alert on a website forum for a Steele Creek neighborhood, a bullet fell through the roof of her home in the 6000 block of Kelyn Hills Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking about moving to Charlotte I have ???
|8 hr
|DJay
|10
|Con Artist arrives in Charlotte
|9 hr
|Well
|2
|I have subs for anyone in need of help. (Jun '15)
|21 hr
|Not me
|3
|Why are Southerners rude in action, but pretend... (Jan '13)
|Mon
|Southern Girl
|258
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Southern Girl
|4,959
|Contractors to share housing
|Mon
|JackMonday
|1
|Need a plug
|Mon
|Not me
|14
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC