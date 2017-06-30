Bullet falls through roof of southwes...

Bullet falls through roof of southwest Charlotte home, resident says

15 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Residents in one southwest Charlotte neighborhood are on alert Tuesday after a neighbor posted on a website saying a bullet fell through her roof. According to Peaches Edwards, the woman who posted the alert on a website forum for a Steele Creek neighborhood, a bullet fell through the roof of her home in the 6000 block of Kelyn Hills Drive.

