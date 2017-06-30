After 22 Years, the Monday Night Alls...

After 22 Years, the Monday Night Allstars Are Still Alive and Kickin'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Creative Loafing

On a rainy night in Charlotte, a string of multi-colored holiday lights twinkle sadly as chaos ensues onstage at the Double Door Inn. It's a Monday in early January, the final night of the storied Queen City music club, and the Monday Night Allstars, which have performed in this space every week for the past 22 years, are about to dish out another set of thick, meaty, calorie-filled, Southern-fried funk, blues and R&B.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
EOS Spa on Eastway 5 hr The Dude 1
Plug me in 9 hr Not me 2
Thinking about moving to Charlotte I have ??? 10 hr Transplant 11
Con Artist arrives in Charlotte 20 hr Well 2
I have subs for anyone in need of help. (Jun '15) Tue Not me 3
Why are Southerners rude in action, but pretend... (Jan '13) Mon Southern Girl 258
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Mon Southern Girl 4,959
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,681 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC