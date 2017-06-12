Work to begin on roundabout at busy Charlotte area intersection
Work could begin as early as next week on a roundabout at N.C. 51 and Idlewild Road in Union County, bordering Matthews and Mint Hill. The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $1.8 million contract for the roundabout, the county announced on Wednesday.
