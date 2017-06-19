Woman charged with car break-ins

A Charlotte woman sits in the Gaston County Jail after she reportedly broke into cars and stole items from a hotel parking lot. Aaliyah Meceala Wright, of 1516 Seneca Place, faces charges of failing to heed to sirens, driving without headlights and resisting arrest in addition to allegations of break-ins and larceny. Gastonia Police say the 22 year old broke into three trucks in the Best Western parking lot at 360 Best Western Court.

