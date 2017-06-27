Wise Guys Help Break the Cycle of Teenage Pregnancy

Myers Park High students Manpreet Singh, William Miller, and Theodore White CHSNC Educator, Jeff Rothberg - Courtesy of CHSNC With nearly 10,000 teen pregnancies in NC in 2015, Children's Home Society is ramping up its male-responsibility evidence-based program to curb teen pregnancy GREENSBORO, NC, USA, June 27, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2015, there were nearly 10,000 teenage pregnancies in North Carolina. "Teen parents are less likely to finish high school, less likely to be well employed, and less likely to be in committed and stable relationships," said Rick Brown, Youth Education Program Director at Children's Home Society of North Carolina.

