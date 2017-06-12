Why grocery stores in Charlotte - " a...

Why grocery stores in Charlotte - " and the rest of the U.S. - " are getting super-sized

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

The Cotswold Harris Teeter plans to expand its prominent Cotswold supermarket, adding a second level and several new amenities. An older Harris Teeter store similar in size and appearance to the 15,000 square-foot store on South Boulevard, which closed in 1988.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is Boy . 19 hr Fred Herbert 2
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Tue Elise R Gingerich 3
The Confederates were domestic enemies Tue Elise R Gingerich 3
News Abortion clinic: City wrong to issue parade per... Jun 12 amuse 1
bggb (Aug '14) Jun 12 anonymous 188
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Jun 6 FredKidd 4,956
Review: Kidz Place Academy (Jun '14) Jun 1 Queen 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,466 • Total comments across all topics: 281,765,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC