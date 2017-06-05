Who Deserves to be Protected and Served?
In my news feature, found on page 10, I discuss the implementation of new "walking beats" by CMPD in Plaza Midwood and NoDa, in which three police officers in each neighborhood will make the rounds on foot during the late-night and early-morning hours. I first became aware of the new plan on Wednesday, May 31, when CMPD representatives held a press conference announcing the new strategy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanley joined AYFL
|11 hr
|Football mom 2
|13
|bggb (Aug '14)
|20 hr
|anonymous
|187
|Southpoint Grill @ Jims Grocery (Mar '11)
|Wed
|TheRealMGD
|16
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|FredKidd
|4,956
|Where is Boy .
|Jun 6
|Wheressyooyuuy
|1
|Fund Balance and the new Middle School
|Jun 5
|THINK
|3
|home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11)
|Jun 4
|Tom
|23
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC