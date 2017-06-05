Who Deserves to be Protected and Served?

Who Deserves to be Protected and Served?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Creative Loafing

In my news feature, found on page 10, I discuss the implementation of new "walking beats" by CMPD in Plaza Midwood and NoDa, in which three police officers in each neighborhood will make the rounds on foot during the late-night and early-morning hours. I first became aware of the new plan on Wednesday, May 31, when CMPD representatives held a press conference announcing the new strategy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stanley joined AYFL 11 hr Football mom 2 13
bggb (Aug '14) 20 hr anonymous 187
Southpoint Grill @ Jims Grocery (Mar '11) Wed TheRealMGD 16
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Tue FredKidd 4,956
Where is Boy . Jun 6 Wheressyooyuuy 1
Fund Balance and the new Middle School Jun 5 THINK 3
home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11) Jun 4 Tom 23
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC