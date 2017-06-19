Warrant: Mother leads officers to son accused of Uptown murder in March
New information, released Wednesday morning in a search warrant, details how police arrested a man wanted in connection to a homicide in uptown Charlotte in March. Police say 26-year-old Joseph Jones' mother led officers to her son's room when they showed up at the family's Autumn End Circle home looking for him.
