Walmart near-kidnapping shines light on store's crime problem Read Story Xavier Walton
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a male suspect who showed his privates parts to a 17 year old girl and then tried to kidnap her. "I mean, that's crazy," said Nate Crenshaw, a Walmart shopper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|FredKidd
|4,956
|Where is Boy .
|8 hr
|Wheressyooyuuy
|1
|Fund Balance and the new Middle School
|Mon
|THINK
|3
|home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11)
|Jun 4
|Tom
|23
|Todd martin thief
|Jun 4
|Nipsy Russell
|3
|Michael Wilson is right! (Oct '15)
|Jun 4
|Nipsy Russell
|9
|Review: Kidz Place Academy (Jun '14)
|Jun 1
|Queen
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC