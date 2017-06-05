University-Highlandcreek 8 mins ago 7:22 p.m.Group protests Topgolf development in north Charlotte

A new development set to transform more than 60,000 acres of wooded land in the University area to new apartments and a Topgolf is an idea not up to par to some residents in the area. "It shouldn't be in my neighborhood at all, it shouldn't be in anybody's neighborhood," said Ayman Mihiar, who lives near the proposed site on Mallard Creek Church Road.

