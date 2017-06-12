United Way of Central Carolinas to fo...

United Way of Central Carolinas to focus more on Charlotte's economic mobility

12 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

United Way of Central Carolinas announced Tuesday the agency will be implementing a new strategy moving forward with a greater focus on economic mobility in the region. The organization will invest $16.41 million into 78 local community charities, with a majority of the donations going to education programs, various charities and crisis assistance.

