UNC-Pembroke's Distinct Moore Influence
Situated 40 miles from Aberdeen in Robeson County, the University of North Carolina at Pembroke at first glance has little in common with the UNC system's more prominent schools. The campus' 6,200-student population includes students from 33 states and 13 countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southpoint Grill @ Jims Grocery (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|TheRealMGD
|16
|Stanley joined AYFL
|5 hr
|GoBigBlue
|12
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|18 hr
|FredKidd
|4,956
|Where is Boy .
|Tue
|Wheressyooyuuy
|1
|Fund Balance and the new Middle School
|Mon
|THINK
|3
|home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11)
|Jun 4
|Tom
|23
|Review: Kidz Place Academy (Jun '14)
|Jun 1
|Queen
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC