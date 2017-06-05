Two shot, seriously injured in Charlo...

Two shot, seriously injured in Charlotte Friday night

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBTV

Two people police say were shot in Charlotte were rushed to a hospital after they were found at a gas station in Gaston County Friday night. The shooting happened before 10 p.m., but officials did not know about it until the victims showed up near the Circle K on the 6400 block of Wilkinson Boulevard, in Belmont just outside of Mecklenburg County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stanley joined AYFL Jun 8 Football mom 2 13
bggb (Aug '14) Jun 7 anonymous 187
Southpoint Grill @ Jims Grocery (Mar '11) Jun 7 TheRealMGD 16
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Jun 6 FredKidd 4,956
Where is Boy . Jun 6 Wheressyooyuuy 1
Fund Balance and the new Middle School Jun 5 THINK 3
home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11) Jun 4 Tom 23
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,505 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC