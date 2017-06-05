Two shot, seriously injured in Charlotte Friday night
Two people police say were shot in Charlotte were rushed to a hospital after they were found at a gas station in Gaston County Friday night. The shooting happened before 10 p.m., but officials did not know about it until the victims showed up near the Circle K on the 6400 block of Wilkinson Boulevard, in Belmont just outside of Mecklenburg County.
