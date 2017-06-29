Two dead, one seriously injured in se...

Two dead, one seriously injured in serious wreck in southwest Charlotte

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck in the Steele Creek area of southwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon. According to MEDIC, two people were pronounced dead in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and vehicle on Steele Creek and Westinghouse Commons Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What the hell is wrong with blacks in charlotte? 12 min ThomasA 2
Need a plug 9 hr Fred Herbert 10
new semi pro football team in charlotte (Dec '13) 21 hr amcqueen37 22
Ugly Building Downtown Tue Truthful 14
Where is Boy . Jun 26 Amazed723 5
Fund Balance and the new Middle School Jun 25 confused 5
Need information for Glenn Perkins!! Jun 24 kevin 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,679 • Total comments across all topics: 282,114,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC