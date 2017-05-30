Triad: Delhaize Ranked, Key West Part...

Triad: Delhaize Ranked, Key West Party, PFLAG Scholarship, Jennings Awardees

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Q-Notes

Published: June 2, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: June 1, 2017 at 6:35 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor SALISBURY, N.C. - During a ceremony held on May 2, DiversityInc ranked Delhaize America as 10th on the 2017 Top 11 Companies for Progress, excelling in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ and veterans. "We are proud to receive this recognition, which reinforces our commitment to cultivating an inclusive culture for all associates and customers throughout Delhaize America and its local brands, Food Lion and Hannaford," said Millette Granville, director of diversity and inclusion and associate engagement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fund Balance and the new Middle School 2 hr tiredofit 1
Southpoint Grill @ Jims Grocery (Mar '11) Fri RTFM 15
Review: Kidz Place Academy (Jun '14) Jun 1 Queen 4
The Confederates were domestic enemies May 27 Truth 2
Thank God 4 TRUMP May 27 HaHa 58
Need a plug May 26 Wheressyooyuuy 6
News Black North Carolina Honor Student Almost Arres... May 24 Mildred Andros 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,507,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC