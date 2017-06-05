Traffic 10 mins ago 8:48 a.m.Over 100...

Traffic 10 mins ago 8:48 a.m.Over 100 without power after tree falls in northwest Charlotte

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Over 100 people lost power in northwest Charlotte after a tree knocked down power lines Thursday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a tree fell into the roadway along Pleasant Grove Road near Brookshire Boulevard around 7 a.m. Traffic lights OUT on Brookshire Blvd at intersection w/ Pleasant Grove Rd. @CMPD on scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stanley joined AYFL 1 hr Football mom 2 13
bggb (Aug '14) 10 hr anonymous 187
Southpoint Grill @ Jims Grocery (Mar '11) 21 hr TheRealMGD 16
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Tue FredKidd 4,956
Where is Boy . Tue Wheressyooyuuy 1
Fund Balance and the new Middle School Jun 5 THINK 3
home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11) Jun 4 Tom 23
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,472 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC