Traffic 10 mins ago 8:48 a.m.Over 100 without power after tree falls in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Over 100 people lost power in northwest Charlotte after a tree knocked down power lines Thursday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a tree fell into the roadway along Pleasant Grove Road near Brookshire Boulevard around 7 a.m. Traffic lights OUT on Brookshire Blvd at intersection w/ Pleasant Grove Rd. @CMPD on scene.
