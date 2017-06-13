Topgolf: We are confident we won't im...

Topgolf: We are confident we won't impact neighbors

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Golf entertainment company Topgolf confirmed its second planned location in the Queen City late last week with a message to some disgruntled neighbors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) 3 hr Elise R Gingerich 3
The Confederates were domestic enemies 3 hr Elise R Gingerich 3
News Abortion clinic: City wrong to issue parade per... Mon amuse 1
bggb (Aug '14) Mon anonymous 188
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Jun 6 FredKidd 4,956
Where is Boy . Jun 6 Wheressyooyuuy 1
Review: Kidz Place Academy (Jun '14) Jun 1 Queen 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,200 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC