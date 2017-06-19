Three more homicides under investigation in Charlotte
CMPD officers were busy investigating two incidents of shootings Tuesday evening. The first which occurred in the 4600 block of Eastwycke Place in the Hickory Grove Division that happened shortly after 11 p.m. The victim was found in the front seat of a car and pronounced dead at the scene by investigators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's going on at Sammys (Mar '10)
|4 hr
|duh
|17
|Suspect in hit-and-run was found at work (Jul '07)
|Tue
|LawAndOrder611
|35
|subway on south blvd
|Sun
|searching
|1
|Get Opiates and others from
|Sun
|medstore
|1
|Make your own money without spending anything t...
|Jun 16
|Cashingout
|1
|Abortion clinic: City wrong to issue parade per...
|Jun 15
|ThomasA
|2
|Where is Boy .
|Jun 14
|Fred Herbert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC