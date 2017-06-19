Three more homicides under investigat...

Three more homicides under investigation in Charlotte

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

CMPD officers were busy investigating two incidents of shootings Tuesday evening. The first which occurred in the 4600 block of Eastwycke Place in the Hickory Grove Division that happened shortly after 11 p.m. The victim was found in the front seat of a car and pronounced dead at the scene by investigators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's going on at Sammys (Mar '10) 4 hr duh 17
News Suspect in hit-and-run was found at work (Jul '07) Tue LawAndOrder611 35
subway on south blvd Sun searching 1
Get Opiates and others from Sun medstore 1
Make your own money without spending anything t... Jun 16 Cashingout 1
News Abortion clinic: City wrong to issue parade per... Jun 15 ThomasA 2
Where is Boy . Jun 14 Fred Herbert 2
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,001 • Total comments across all topics: 281,918,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC