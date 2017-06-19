The Blotter: Father's Day

The Blotter: Father's Day

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Creative Loafing

Family Matters A woman in north Charlotte filed a missing person report for her 3-year-old son last week, although it's unclear that the person who has the child has any idea he is now considered a kidnapper. The woman told police that the boy was with a man who for three years has been "led to believe" that the boy was his son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need a plug 2 hr Smacked 7
Where is Boy . 2 hr Smacked 3
News Suspect in hit-and-run was found at work (Jul '07) Tue LawAndOrder611 35
subway on south blvd Sun searching 1
Get Opiates and others from Sun medstore 1
Make your own money without spending anything t... Jun 16 Cashingout 1
News Abortion clinic: City wrong to issue parade per... Jun 15 ThomasA 2
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,231 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC