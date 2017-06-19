The Blotter: Father's Day
Family Matters A woman in north Charlotte filed a missing person report for her 3-year-old son last week, although it's unclear that the person who has the child has any idea he is now considered a kidnapper. The woman told police that the boy was with a man who for three years has been "led to believe" that the boy was his son.
