Teen charged in deadly north Charlotte Memorial Day shooting
A teen has been arrested in a Memorial Day shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in north Charlotte. Daveon Antonio Andrews was shot to death the night of May 29 in the 3200 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road near Lakewood Avenue.
